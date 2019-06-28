MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Court documents have just been released in the cold-blooded murder of a West Mobile man earlier this month.
The arrest report is seven pages long and the document shows that the victim, Samuel Wilson, tried to stop the suspect from breaking into his car and that is when police said the suspect killed him.
Police arrested the suspected shooter, 24-year-old Seth Bowick earlier this week.
Investigators put out video earlier this month asking anyone who may recognize the suspect to call them, the court documents released on Friday said video played a key role in bringing Bowick in.
The shooting happened on June 6th Spring Grove, near Dawes in West Mobile.
Bowick is charged with murder.
Mobile Police said days after the shooting that it stemmed from a gang of gun traffickers, but the new court documents are contradicting that claim. The paperwork says no gang involvement multiple times in the seven pages.
