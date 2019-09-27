Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the capital murder conviction and death sentence of Jamal O'Neal Jackson. Jackson, 29, of Mobile, was convicted in Mobile County Circuit Court in March 2017 for the murder of Satori Richardson.
Evidence presented at trial showed the following: Jackson was involved in a relationship with Richardson, who he killed during the early morning of July 4, 2014.
Officials say Jackson forced Richardson into a bathtub in her apartment, put an electrical cord around her neck and stabbed her 32 times. He then set the apartment on fire and left. Richardson’s four-year-old daughter, who had been inside when her mother was killed, followed Jackson out when he left the apartment. The girl went to Richardson’s cousin’s residence in the same apartment complex, telling the cousin that her mother was dead in the tub and that Jackson had just killed her. Testimony from the autopsy indicated that Richardson died of multiple sharp-force injuries and strangulation.
The case was prosecuted at trial by Mobile District Attorney Ashley Rich’s Office. The jury found Jackson guilty of murder made capital because it was committed during the course of an arson, and he was sentenced to death. Jackson subsequently sought to have his conviction and sentence reversed on appeal.
The Attorney General's Capital Litigation Division handled Jackson’s case during the appeals process, arguing for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to affirm the conviction and sentence. The Court did so in a decision issued on September 20.
Attorney General Marshall commended Assistant Attorney General Christopher Reader and former Assistant Attorney General Stephen Frisby of the Attorney General's Capital Litigation Division for their successful work in this case.
