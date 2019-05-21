Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday upheld convictions for capital murder and felony murder in two separate Mobile shootings.
The court upheld the capital murder conviction of Carltas Tez McCann. In another, unrelated case, the Court upheld the felony murder conviction of Jamarcus Marquis Mahone.
McCann, 22, of Mobile, was convicted in March 2018 for the capital murder of Andrew Herlong. The evidence at trial showed that on November 11, 2014, McCann accosted Herlong at a Diamond Quick Stop gas station as Herlong was walking to his truck. McCann took Herlong’s wallet and shot him. Herlong suffered two gunshot wounds, one to his left arm and one to his chest, and died as a result of his injuries.
In the second case, Jamarcus Marquis Mahone, 24, of Mobile, was convicted in September 2017 for the felony murder of Raven Hamilton. On December 6, 2014, Tyrus Booker was driving his sister Tyra Booker and her friend Raven Hamilton to Applebee’s restaurant. Booker saw Mahone and two other men walking up the sidewalk. Booker began to slow down to speak to the men; however, before he could speak, Mahone pulled out a gun and fired gunshots at the vehicle. Hamilton was fatally struck by a bullet.
McCann was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his capital murder conviction. Mahone was sentenced to life imprisonment for his felony murder conviction. Both cases were prosecuted at trial by Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich’s office. Each defendant sought to have his conviction reversed on appeal.
The Attorney General's Criminal Appeals Division handled the cases during the appeals process, arguing for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to affirm the convictions. The Court did so in decisions issued Friday, May 17. Attorney General Marshall commended Assistant Attorneys General Tracy Daniel and Marc Starrett for their successful work in these cases.
