Concerns over COVID-19 are forcing Mobile Police to make some changes in how they respond to crimes.
The department is asking you to use it's Teleserv service to report crimes to them.
Police say Teleserv officers will take the complaint and make an incident report over the phone.
These are for calls considered low priority, like minor offenses and misdemeanor crimes.
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said Teleserv helps us in a way that limits exposure and helps us as a department get to those calls a little more expeditiously.
The Teleserv number to call is 208-7211.
Police say some crimes will require the presence of an officer.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.