As schools and other public facilities continue to close to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus, spring break at Alabama’s beaches hasn’t slowed down much. Aside from the city of Gulf Shores announcing the closing of some city facilities, not much has changed along the coast.
The hotels and condos are booked, and visitors are still coming. Starting Wednesday, March 18, 2020 everything won’t seem normal to those who live in Gulf Shores. Most city facilities, including the Activity Center, Rec Center, Library and Museum will be closed until April 6, 2020. City offices will be restricted to limited public access over that same time frame. If you need services that cannot be found online, you’re asked to call for assistance. Those who live there and make a living off tourism hope the closings don’t move to restaurants.
“It’s kind of alarming because some people live off tips. Some people, talking about the shutdown, we’re all going to be stuck inside our houses and everything else with no food, no toilet paper,” said Curtis Redmond who works at Picnic Beach restaurant. “I mean, how are we supposed to pay for rent if we can’t go to work?”
On the beaches, closings were the last thing on folks’ minds. Calm surf and sunshine brought plenty of visitors to the beach. Gulf Shores and Orange Beach tourism officials said bookings are down with just 70 percent occupancy. So far, there hasn’t been much conversations about closing beaches or businesses, although apprehension among business owners is high.
“These are family owned businesses. They will struggle but besides that, they’ve got employees that if they’re not open, those employees are not working. In this industry, there’s a lot of employees that we all know live paycheck to paycheck,” explained Director of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism, Herb Malone.
So, how concerned are the spring-breakers about their health and safety?
“I’m not actually panicking,” said Madison Marks. “I’m more panicking because the government thinks it can close down everything and shut us down but as far as that, just be clean.”
“I feel like everybody’s just freaking out, honestly about nothing. You just need to wash your hands. I feel like it’s okay. As long as we’re not stuck anywhere, we’re good,” added her friends, Taylar Copeland and Daralyn Smith.
