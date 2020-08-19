The declining numbers for COVID-19 cases in Mobile County are over, at least for now.
The latest numbers are back in the triple digits.
The Mobile County Health Department reports 122 new cases in the report out Wednesday.
That is double from the report on Tuesday, which was 61, and ends what had been a three day trend of numbers in the double digits.
There has not been a spike in the number of deaths right now, however.
One additional death was reported Wednesday.
And the number of people hospitalized continues to go down.
It's down by 11, now standing at 130.
As we continue to monitor the number of COVID cases and deaths, another area that Mobile County Health Department officials watch closely is a percentage.
It's the percent of laboratory tests that are positive.
This week, Dr. Rendi Murphree had some good news on that.
She said, "One of the things that we continue to look at to help use as an indicator of COVID in our community is the percent of laboratory tests that are positive. That has also been trending down. We're down below 15 percent, which is a really good sign. It was at 12 percent from the data that we had from last week. "
That percentage is just below 40 percent.
