GULF SHORES, ALA. (WALA)- Every Fourth of July, people rush to Alabama beaches. This year, there’s an added threat coming with the crowds: coronavirus.
Gulf Shores and Orange Beach officials said they will continue to do what they've done since beaches reopened, make sure small groups stay 6-feet apart, the best they can.
Vacationers and locals FOX10 News spoke to, said they're not worried about the virus, holiday crowd or not.
Savanna Brown, who works in Gulf Shores said, “We’re just beaching. Having a good time.”
Tony Davis, from Georgia said, “I’m hanging Out with family. Some of my former coworkers and we’re just having fun.”
Alabama cases hit more than 38,000.
Jamee Hall said, I’m not worried at all."
Local Cade McCauley said, “You can see we’re spaced out correctly.”
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey kept the safer at home order in place, meaning limited capacity at bars and restaurants and people should stay 6-feet away from others on the beach.
A Gulf Shores spokesperson said they will patrol the beaches to make sure people stay apart but if they run into any problems, they’ll call the police department.
If a group or person doesn't obey the authorities, a citation with a fine of up to $500 could be given. Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon and a Gulf Shores spokesperson said, since beaches opened back up in May, they haven’t had to give anyone more than a warning to keep their distance.
COVID-19 impacted the city of Gulf Shores, canceling their fireworks show.
A city spokesperson said a lifeguard has the virus and city hall is shut down as two city employees also tested positive. A warning that the virus is still here, holiday weekend or not.
