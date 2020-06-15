MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- As Mobile prepares for a potential presidential visit, there's more than just votes at stake.
"I would think twice about those kinds of events," Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, UAB's Division of Infectious Diseases said.
Dr. Marrazzo spoke specifically to immunocompromised supporters of the president who want to attend but could risk getting COVID-19.
She said, "If you're super healthy and you're 75 and run every day, that's a different story but really age is a very big risk factor for this disease. If you are taking any medications that suppress your immune system like steroids. If you have any thing that might make you more likely to have complications of the disease like lung disease, bad heart disease, uncontrolled hypertension or diabetes. Those are all things that we know, really will make it much harder for you to recover from COVID-19."
Health experts have been warning us about the possible spread of coronavirus in large crowds and it's expected there will be a big turn-out for the presidential visit.
When, then presidential candidate Trump, visited Mobile in 2015, he drew in a crowd of around 30,000 people to Ladd-Peebles Stadium. It's likely numbers that high won't be a possibility when you add social distancing to the mix.
Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department said, "As long as the state health order is adhered to, there shouldn't be any problems with that and I don't know what time in July, it could be that the current order extends or expires July 3rd, so we may have different orders in place so as long as they are complying with the state health officer than there is no reason to have any concern about that."
Both doctors agree, there are ways to protect yourself and others.
"If you're going to go remember it's probably going to be really hot. And if you're going to be wearing a mask you're going to be tempted to take it off. So, try to find a mask that you can at least try to keep on I think that would be the best thing that you can do make sure you're well hydrated and have some hand sanitizer with you if you can," said Dr. Marrazzo.
