Mobile, Ala. (WALA)--With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing across the board, the 17 and under age group is seeing a drastic increase too.

According to the Mobile County Health Department, just because people are young doesn't mean they are immune to COVID-19. Especially since those 12-years-old and younger are not eligible for the vaccine yet, this age group has seen growing numbers.

Since March of 2020, the 14-day average for 0-to-4-year-olds was 28 cases. In the past two weeks alone, there's been 168.

Similarly, with 5 to 17-year-olds. Since March 2020, the 2-week average was 119 cases. Now, it's up to 569.

Dr. Rendi Murphree of the Mobile County Health Department said where groups of kids are together, there will be spikes.

"We're hearing about lots of outbreaks happening in daycares,” said Dr. Murphree. “It's not just COVID people. Yes, COVID is highly transmissible, but it's the unvaccinated community that is largely allowing this delta variant to get out there.”

A local pediatrician said, “absolutely.” She has seen so many more kids hospitalized compared to a year ago.

"It gets concerning because guess what is still out there?” said Dr. Nina Ford Johnson, pediatrician and president of the Medical Society of Mobile County. “RSV, which is a common virus we usually see in the wintertime, but now we are seeing it in the spring and summer. We are having kids admitted to the hospital for that on top of COVID. Can you imagine when they all get together and it starts mingling? You could have a catastrophe on your hands."

To keep unvaccinated kids protected, one Mobile woman said steer clear if you aren’t feeling good.

"I think we should still social distance with them and just be cautious especially in public settings,” said Alaina Bouvier. “Of course, anyone that's been exposed to COVID should stay away from younger children and infants."

Another resident said the big decisions should be left to the parent.

"With masks, I don't think it would be a huge ordeal if kids wear them or if they don't wear them,” he said. “I would always say safe over sorry. It really depends on the parents."

After reaching out to USA Women's and Children's Hospital, along with Infirmary Health on if they saw more child hospitalizations for COVID-19, they were unable to give any data, but Springhill said they have 0 pediatric cases.