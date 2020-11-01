MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Intense interest in this presidential election has local election leaders anticipating a big turnout on Tuesday.
Polling places across Baldwin and Mobile counties are implementing a number of COVID-19 measures to keep both voters and election officials safe on what’s expected to be a very busy day.
Similar precautions can be expected on both sides of the bay.
-voters are asked to social distance and wear a mask while waiting to cast their ballot
-poll workers will also be asked to wear masks and be given gloves
-hand sanitizer will be available
-plastic sneeze shields will separate voters and poll workers
-everyone will be given their own pen.
-polling sites will be cleaned throughout the day.
Baldwin County Probate Judge Harry D’Olive Jr. says, while it is a simple ballot, voters should familiarize themselves with the amendments and local issues that are also up for a vote.
If you’d like a look at statewide constitutional amendments and local issues in Mobile and Baldwin counties click here.
Above all he stresses the importance of making your voice heard..
“Any time you have the opportunity to vote it’s one of your greatest rights that you can possibly exercise and everyone should always take that seriously and do their part,” said Judge D’Olive.
If you want to avoid long lines at the polls consider going at non-peak hours.
The busiest times on Election Day tend to be early in the morning and right before polls close.
Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m on November 3rd.
For more on voter safety in Mobile county visit here to watch a message from Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis.
Some polling sites have changed, click here to check on where your polling location will be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.