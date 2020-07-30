COVID-19 cases in Mobile have crossed again into unwanted territory.
The Mobile County Health Department reported 210 cases Thursday.
That's up from 193 reported Wednesday.
It was the third straight day of an increase.
Two additional deaths were reported bringing the total to 190.
The department is still not reporting the number hospitalized, and the Presumed Recovered percentage has now fallen below 40.
Also, the virus is hitting closer to home for many federal lawmakers.
Wednesday, Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert tested positive for coronavirus, just as he was supposed to travel with President Trump to Texas aboard Air Force One.
A short time later, he suggested the mask could be to blame.
Gohmert said, "I don't know about everybody, but, when I have a mask on, I'm, I'm moving it to make it comfortable, and I can't help but wonder if that.... puts some germs in the mask."
However, his case prompted new rules in the house.
Members and staff will be required to wear masks at all times in the hall of the house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.