What appears to be some encouraging figures Tuesday from the Mobile County Health Department on COVID cases in Mobile.
The numbers are up, but not what they have been.
The numbers we've been reporting have been in the triple digits.
On Saturday, 545 new cases were reported because of what the health department called a "surveillance aberration."
Tuesday, the health department reported an increase of 86.
It's down from 90 reported on Sunday.
However, there have been six additional deaths, bringing the total to 204.
The department also added a new category: Currently Hospitalized.
That number is 179, down 10 from their last report.
The Hospitalized To Date number is 1380, up four.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson mentioned in a Twitter post Monday ICU bed capacity in Mobile hospitals averages were just under 14 percent.
As efforts continue to find medicine to fight the virus, Epidemiologist Dr. Scott Chavers with the Mobile County Health Department says a new synthetic drug called aviptadil is being investigated for treatment of respiratory failure among COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Chavers said, "It can be used in certain instances where patients have failed therapy and they are not eligible to be included in the phase two, phase three trial. And that includes pregnant women, which are often not included in our phase two, phase three trials."
Aviptadil doesn't target the virus, but it targets symptoms.
The drug has not been approved for use yet, but it is in clinical trials.
