There's been a third day of a decline in COVID-19 cases in Mobile County.
But we are still in the double digits when it comes to the number of cases.
The Mobile County Health Department announced Friday that there were 33 COVID cases in Mobile County Thursday, but down from 45 Wednesday and 58 on Tuesday.
One additional death was reported in Mobile County Thursday.
But Dr. Rendi Murphree said the number of deaths in Mobile County has gone down or stayed the same since the week of May 3rd.
She credits, in part, testing that is more readily available now, especially at long term care facilities.
Dr. Murphree said, "The nursing homes are able to quickly detect infections in their communities, their facilities, and make decisions based on that really important data, that laboratory result. We didn't have that available to us back in late March and early April when it would take several weeks sometime to get a laboratory result back."
Dr. Murphree also said hospitalizations in Mobile County have decreased every week since the last week of April from 31 that week to four last week.
