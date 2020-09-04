MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An encouraging way to end the week locally in Mobile County concerning COVID-19 cases.
The Mobile County Health Department reports 55 cases Friday, down from 59 in Thursday's report.
We have been in the double digits eight out of the past nine reports.
No deaths were reported Friday.
And the number currently hospitalized is down six, with the total number standing at 104.
But Friday afternoon, Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department wanted to put in a big reminder for all of us about this weekend.
She said, "So this week is Labor Day. This is the first three day holiday since July the Fourth, and I would like for everyone to remember what our July looked like. July was the peak number of cases for Mobile County because, you know, we had so much action around the Fourth of July holiday. Back then, lots of people, you know, were not wearing masks, were not physical distancing, were not taking things seriously."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.