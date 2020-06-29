Some people have questions for Alabama Governor Kay Ivey now that her recent “Safer at Home Order” will soon be ending, in light of the increased numbers of COVID cases that have been reported in many states, including Alabama.
One of the FOX10 News viewers writes:
“Thank you for taking COVID questions. My question involves our state’s response. I have seen governors from TX, NY, FL, and even GA talking about their increase in cases over the last three weeks. Where is Gov. Ivey? “Safer at Home” ends July 3. What is our next step? Thank you for investigating.”
This afternoon, FOX10 News contacted the Governor’s Office and received this response from Press Secretary Gina Maiola.
“We can anticipate an update from Governor Ivey later this week, ahead of the July 4th holiday.”
Governor Kay Ivey’s “Safer At Home” order expires Friday, July 3rd at 5p.m.. That order, which went into effect On May 22nd, amended and relaxed restrictions imposed on Alabamians due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The official ending of the “Safer At Home” order comes on the eve of the 4th of July weekend and amid concerns about the spread of the virus.
Last week, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced that a support team from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been deployed to the state to assist with COVID-19 responses.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, “The expertise of these public health professionals will further our staff’s abilities to assess our processes and will help guide us in our efforts to protect the public during this pandemic. We are grateful for the partnerships we have with CDC and other authorities at the local, state and federal levels.”
FOX10 News thanks all of our viewers for their COVID-19 questions. You can continue to mail in your questions to mailto:COVID-19@FOX10TV.COM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.