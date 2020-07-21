Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has mandated that the majority of state citizens have to wear masks when going outside and being in contact with people. It’s all in an effort to decrease the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Alabama.
Now that a mask has become part of our daily lives, a lot of our viewers are wondering, how to keep it disinfected? We went to the Alabama Department of Public Health for answers. Doctor Karen Landers had some key points to remember.
“For the general public, cloth face masks or face coverings are recommended,” said Dr. Landers. “Cotton is a very good fabric choice for face masks or coverings. Cloth face coverings should be laundered daily after use and either dried in a dryer or in sunlight.”
However, not everything lasts forever she said. “Cloth face coverings should be disposed of if they show signs of wear,” said Dr. Landers.
And using a paper mask, means disposing of that mask right after use.
“If persons use disposable masks, such as paper masks, these are generally single use masks and should be disposed of after use,” she said. “Disposal should be in a regular trash container which has a liner. When disposing of trash, take care to not touch contents of the trash and wash hands well after disposal.”
We thank Dr. Landers of the Alabama Department of Public Health for answering our questions about the safe disposal and use of face masks.
Send your coronavirus questions to mailto:covid-19@fox10tv.com
