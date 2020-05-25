FOX10 News received a question regarding nursing home patients who are returning to their own homes.
They asked if a relative, who had been in a nursing home for physical therapy, should be tested for coronavirus, even if that facility had not announced an outbreak?
We asked officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health, and they released a statement saying:
“If the patient has been in long-term care or has an underlying medical condition, then it is reasonable for that person to be tested.”
In addition, State Health officials released a map showing where all public health testing sites are in Alabama.
This interactive map is also available on the Alabama Department of Public Health website.
Send your coronavirus questions to mailto:covid-19@fox10tv.com.
