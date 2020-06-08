Many parents have voiced concerns about the coronavirus and the safety of their children when they return to the classroom.
Specifically, one of our viewers, who is a parent, emailed FOX10 News to ask when and if public schools reopen in the fall, will students be required to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines to prevent COVID-19 exposure?
FOX10 News contacted Dr. Michael Sibley, Director of Communications for the Alabama State Department of Education.
“The ALSDE will offer guidance on the reasonable social distancing protocol schools and school systems can use in the fall,” said Dr. Sibley. “The CDC guidelines are essentially suggestions for the coming school year, not rules. We will adhere to the guidance that is practical and doable in our effort to keep students safe.”
Dr. Sibley added that information about the 2020-2021 school season will be released in the coming weeks. “More details will be available in our Back to School roadmap that we expect to have completed by mid-June,” he said.
We thank the parent who sent us their question. You can continue to send your coronavirus questions to mailto:covid-19@fox10tv.com.
