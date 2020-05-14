Mobile County Health Department officials say they're planning to conducts tests for COVID-19 at Mobile Housing Board developments.
Health Officer Dr. Bernard Eichold says he's aware of an increased number of COVID cases in some of the public housing in Mobile, but can't say exactly what the numbers are.
Eichold said, "I've talked to Mr. Michael Pierce who is head of the Mobile Housing Board, and we're working with Franklin Primary Health Care to do the testing in some of those public housing units, and we've actually provided masks for the residents as they are going forward. But there are some issues."
Dr. Rendi Murphree with the health department said at Thursday's health department news conference, officials say there are only a small number of cases in public housing facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.