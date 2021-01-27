MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eligible patients can now make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in West Mobile on Friday, January 29.
It's open for people 75 and older and will be held at Dayspring Baptist Church on Cody Road.
Vaccinations are by appointment only and walk-up visitors will not be accepted. Those eligible can sign up at www.getprovidencemobilecare.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.