When we think of Thanksgiving we can't think of anything other than good food and family, and that's what the owner of Cozy Brown's Kitchen considers every one of his customers, new and old.
"My whole life is, I asked the Lord to bless me so I can be a blessing to others and that's what I try to do," Mr. Cozy said.
Family is the reason Mr. Cozy says he gives a hot meal to those in need every year on Thanksgiving day.
"The word of God says, 'when you do unto the least, you do unto me', so when we do this we're considering the least ones," he said.
With all the trimmings, many are thankful for the giving back that happens here every year. More than 300 home cooked meals going out the door and into someone's home.
"We have ham, turkey, dressing, collard greens, turnip greens, beans and cake for the dessert," Mr. Cozy said.
"Not everyone is able to eat at home or wherever they stay so we just appreciate that and appreciate him for doing that," MarKayla Lewis said.
"We need more people like Cozy. He's just God given. Whatever way he can help you, you don't have to wait until your hungry, he's going to help you any way," Frances Lewis said.
Mr. Cozy says that as long as there's air in his lungs, he won't stop serving his community. His community that's raised him, helped build him and supported him since 1976.
"I was living in New York for a while and when I moved back I didn't really realize why the Lord was bringing back here and I believe it was to serve and be of help to my people," he said.
