A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a young Mount Vernon man.
It happened at about 1:50 p.m. Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Association.
ALEA says Kaleb J. Whisenhunt, 27, of Satsuma, was driving a 2002 Honda Accord on U.S. 43 near the 17-mile marker, approximately four miles north of Creola. While traveling, Whisenhunt left the roadway, entered the median, and struck a guardrail.
Stephen Christopher Marks, 19, of Mount Vernon was a passenger of the vehicle and was killed as a result of the crash, ALEA says.
Troopers continue to investigate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.