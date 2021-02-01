JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) -- Jackson County traffic deputies in Mississippi are investigating a single-car accident that killed the driver.
The accident happened about 5 p.m. Sunday on Biddix Evans Road near the St. Andrews community, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said 21-year-old Mario Alanis Jr. of Ocean Springs was traveling east along a curve on Biddex Evans Road when his car went off the road. Alanis lost control, went down an embankment and hit a tree. The car flipped and rolled upside down.
The sheriff said Alanis was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Alanis was the only occupant of the car. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the sheriff's department.
