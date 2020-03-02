CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Clarke County Sheriff's Office said a crash involving two 18-wheelers has closed part of Highway 84.
Investigators said the wreck happened near Mackey Branch #1 Church in the Gosport area. They are asking anyone traveling between Grove Hill and Monroeville to avoid the area.
State Troopers did not have details on the conditions of those involved in the wreck.
