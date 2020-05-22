A two-vehicle crash at 1:10 p.m. Thursday claimed the life of one and injured two others in Washington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
A 17-year-old St. Stephens boy was killed when the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving struck a 2012 Ford F-450, ALEA said.
The driver of the Ford, Melvin Harold Dixon, 61, of Lucedale, Miss., was injured and transported by private vehicle to University Hospital in Mobile.
A passenger in the Ford, Lawrence Payton Rutledge, 20, of McIntosh, was also injured in the crash and transported to University Hospital.
The crash occurred on U.S. 43 just north of Sunflower.
ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
