A traffic crash at approximately 9:15 p.m. Monday, has claimed the life of a pedestrian, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said Marshall Fant, 85, of Molino, Fla., was killed after being struck by the 2014 Nissan Frontier he previously had been driving. Fant was outside his vehicle after being involved in a crash with a 2013 Honda Accord.

Then, when a 2020 Toyota Camry approached the crash location, the Camry struck the rear of the Frontier, ALEA said.

Fant was transported to an area hospital but later was pronounced deceased.

The crash occurred on U.S. 31 near the 62 mile marker, six miles north of Flomaton.

Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.