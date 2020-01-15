Authorities responded to a three-vehicle collision on Friday, December 13, 2019 at approximately 3:30 p.m. on northbound I-65 between Dauphin Street and Springhill Avenue.
Upon arrival, they say officers located the three vehicles involved and discovered an Infinity QX80 had struck a GMC Sierra pickup in the rear which forced the Sierra into the rear of a Ford Fiesta.
Officials say the driver of the Sierra pickup was the only reported injured person and he was transported to the hospital.
The driver, identified as 62-year-old Charles Wynn of Crawfordsville, Indiana, passed away from complications of his injuries on January 10.
