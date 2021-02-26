MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- When it comes to boiled crawfish -- it doesn't get more fresh than DIP Seafood Mudbugs off Dauphin Island Parkway.

"We are cooking every 20 to 30 minutes several batches," said J.J. Saurage, owner DIP Seafood Mudbugs.

Saurage has been in business for nearly 13 years.

"We are going to soak them for seasoning. We do it a little different than most," explains Saurage.

Last week's extreme cold blast across the south -- is proving their crawfish supply is at the mercy of Mother Nature.

"This week we have a pretty good supply. Last week we didn't have anything. But as long as we get that warm weather -- the supplies start coming up -- prices will go down. It will get right," said Saurage.

A good portion of his mudbugs comes daily from Louisiana. Much of that crop was covered in ice last week. The limited supply is also slightly driving up prices.

"A lot of people are comparing last year's prices, which they really can't -- this is more of a normal year. People don't realize that. But last year it was phenomenal -- but we had that warm winter -- so that helped it out," explained Saurage.

But folks are still craving the spicy delicacy. It's a non-stop process to get them cleaned, into the boiling pot, and onto the table.

"It's 7 days from here on out... I'm looking at March, April, May, and June -- and some in July -- I'll be here 7 days a week," said Saurage.

He'll tell you that's the name of the game -- and even though it may have been a slow start -- he predicts crawfish will make a comeback.

"And I think that next week it will start to turn around," said Saurage.