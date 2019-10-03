CREOLA, Ala. (WALA) -- The Creola Fire Department reports one person was killed in an accident on Interstate 65 Wednesday night.
The fire department posted the following details on its Facebook page:
At approximately 20:00 lastnight, we were dispatched to a Motor Vehicle Collision on I-65 NB at mile marker 22. After further investigation, an 18-wheeler ran off of the roadway crossing over into the Southbound lane and through the woods into the back of the Lawshe Avenue subdivision. Upon arrival, Engine 2 found an 18-wheeler with 1 patient trapped in the vehicle. Satsuma Fire Department was requested due to the severity of the call. After many hours of extrication, there was one confirmed fatality on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.