CREOLA, Ala. (WALA) -- A controversial proposed development is moving forward in Creola -- despite overwhelming opposition from nearby residents.
It all played out at a special council meeting Tuesday evening. Most of it playing outside council chambers because city officials enforcing the fire marshal's code -- keeping the overflow outside.
Creola City Council voting 4 to 2 to rezone this 80 acres off Jackson Road from "R1 to R5" -- paving the way for up to 8 homes per acre -- for a Kentucky developer "Kentucky Boys" to build nearly 400 homes.
Aside from concerns of potential flooding, the biggest issue by far is more traffic coming in and out of Highway 43 and Jackson Road.
"We have only one entrance and one exit to the whole subdivision... And it's extremely hard to get in and out as it is now," explained Gary Hudson, lives in Creola.
With high speeds and little time to cross -- residents say peak traffic times are challenging. Video sent to us by one resident shows the 5 o'clock rush -- and a wait of nearly a minute to turn left onto Jackson Road from Highway 43.
Wendy Lynch also lives in the subdivision. She knows just how dangerous the intersection is.
"My mom and dad were in a car wreck there back in 2007. My mom passed away and my dad was seriously injured. This is a very personal issue to me because I don't want this to happen to anyone else," said Lynch.
A wooden cross covered in flowers stands in the median as a constant reminder of her mother -- Beverly Robbins' death.
"It's very hard... You have to come up on that and every time you enter the neighborhood... You think about that. And just like I've told the council members you know -- What it if... What if... What if it was your family. You know how dangerous it is... Why would you move forward," said Lynch.
Avoiding upset residents, the council and mayor slipped out the back door. Mayor William Crisswell telling us over the phone no comment and referring us to their attorney.
Meanwhile, in addition to the a petition circulating with more than 300 signatures -- voters say expect a change next time they head to the polls -- hanging a sign in from the City Hall reading "Last Term" -- listing the mayor and council members who voted yes to the rezone -- adding "Good Riddance."
For now -- they fear the worst is yet to come.
"They can't see what is going to happen here... You see the movie Jaws? - Do you remember when Roy Scheider said 'We are going to need a bigger boat?' -- Well, we are going to need some more cops -- a lot more -- to handle the problems that is going to cause," said Mike Robinson.
Again -- a 4 to 2 vote -- with council members Martin and Hadaway voting no.
