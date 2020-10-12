CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) -- A Crestview man has been arrested on charges he sexually molested two young girls under the age of 12, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
Okaloosa County officials have charged 46-year-old James Daniel Hughes with sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation with a child and displaying obscene materials to a minor.
According to investigators, one victim says the abuse took place in 2011. Another says she was molested between 2016 and 2020, investigator report.
The second victim also told investigators Hughes would show her pictures and videos of his genitals, nude adult females and sexual activity, according to the OCSO.
Anyone with additional information on Hughes is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by texting the P3 Tips Mobile application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.