SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) – The Florida Highway Patrol reports a 22-year-old Crestview man was killed in a Monday night crash on Interstate 10 in Santa Rosa County.
This happened about 9:21 p.m.
The FHP says the man was driving a sedan that crashed into a concrete divider along the roadway.
After the crash, he got out of the wrecked car and started walking around when he was hit by a second vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No names have been released.
