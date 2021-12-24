CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) -- A Crestview man is being held without bond in the Okaloosa County Jail after the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office charged him Thursday with multiple domestic-violence related felonies.

The OCSO says the charges include assault with intent to commit a felony, battery, aggravated battery, and sexual assault.

Additional charges against 37-year-old Anthony Roca include kidnapping and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

According to the OCSO, the victim said Roca sexually battered her, punched her in the face and head, stomped and kicked her, and pulled her around by the hair. She was not allowed to leave and was told by Roca that he was going to kill her, she reported.

The victim reported Roca had broken her cell phone recently, preventing her from being able to call 911.

Deputies found the victim suffering from significant injuries, the OCSO says.

The sheriff's office says Roca denies the accusations, but deputies say he uttered, "I did what I had to do to control her."