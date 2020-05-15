OKALOOSA CO., Ala. (WALA) - Authorities say a Crestview man called 911 Thursday morning to report an angry friend was following his truck and shooting at him due to a failed drug deal.
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were told two men in a red Ford truck were chasing and shooting at the victim’s white truck. An OCSO Sergeant spotted both vehicles westbound on Highway 90 and attempted a traffic stop. After a chase down multiple streets, the suspects’ were pursued to a dead end on GMC Lane.
They say the driver jumped out and ran. The front seat passenger remained and was taken into custody.
Michael White Jr., 26, of Crestview is now charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm or ammo by a convicted felon.
Deputies also made contact with the victim, 34-year-old Danny Mason, who had a deep laceration to the face. He says he had been asleep in his truck at White’s residence on Woodland Street around 4 a.m. when White pulled him out and began beating him with a handgun.
Officials say Mason got back into his vehicle and took off, but says White fired a gun at him from the porch, then got into the red Ford with another man. A chase ensued, with multiple shots fired. Mason told deputies White was upset over a failed drug deal the day before.
The investigation is continuing and additional charges are forthcoming.
