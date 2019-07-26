The Crestview Police Department’s Community Services division has launched a school supplies drive to benefit students from families in need in the Crestview and North Okaloosa County area.
Donors may find out what supplies are required by visiting the Okaloosa County School District’s website, www.OkaloosaSchools.com, and checking each school’s website. Supplies vary by grade.
Donations are due by Thursday, Aug. 1, and may be dropped off at the Police Department, the Crestview Public Library, City Hall, and the Crestview Fire Department Woodruff Avenue, Brookmeade and P.J. Adams Parkway stations.
School supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis Friday, Aug. 2, between 9 and 11 a.m. at Warriors Hall, Whitehurst Municipal Building, 201 Stillwell Blvd.
