Crews battle duplex fire in Mobile Posted 1 hr ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Firefighters battled a duplex fire in Mobile Tuesday evening. Mobile Fire-Rescue crews were called to Lexington Avenue just before 6 p.m. No injuries were reported. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
