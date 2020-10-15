Crews replace more than two dozen trees overnight in downtown Fairhope

Fairhope Public Works crews were up all night Wednesday, pulling up and replanting 27 new trees throughout the heart of downtown.
Their hard work didn't go unnoticed.
"They did a great job, they did a great job," said Kristin Kalmbacher, who lives in downtown Fairhope.
The city had begun to replace older trees months ago, but quickly stopped after their new trees fell several feet short of expectations.
Just hours before they were planning to replant more mature trees in the younger ones' place, Hurricane Sally uprooted 13 more on Fairhope Avenue.
After the last of both sets of trees arrived late Wednesday afternoon, crews worked into the early morning to get every single one in the ground.
"The ones that are just prominent got replaced, there's a few that because of some location challenges with infrastructure will remain there, but they'll catch up to their big brothers, and within a year or two no one really ever going to notice any difference," said Richard Johnson, City of Fairhope Public Works Director.
Folks say the new trees are a major improvement, and are excited to see them lit up in the coming weeks per Fairhope tradition.
"It will be interesting to see when they do the lights over the holidays how it will look," said Kalmbacher.
Fairhope Public Works says they were able to replant the 14 younger Chinese Pistache trees replaced downtown at the city soccer complex.
We're told the city is currently working on a plan for their annual tree lighting ceremony, with health and safety being top priority.
Gosh...wonder what they will plant next week?
