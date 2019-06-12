CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) -- Crews from several local agencies are searching for a missing diver in Chickasaw Creek.
A 911 call was made around 5 p.m. after a witness said a diver did not surface after going underwater at William Brooks Park.
A team from Saraland Fire-Rescue went into the water and searched until nightfall, but did not find the missing person. Daphne Search and Rescue arrived around 9:15 p.m. to use a sonar device.
According to Chickasaw Police, they are not sure if the diver was wearing scuba gear.
