MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Search crews are looking for two missing boaters in Mobile Bay.
ALEA DPS Marine Patrol Troopers said they received a call around 9 p.m. about a boat circling with no one aboard. ALEA said based off information from the U.S. Coast Guard, the incident happened around 7:30 p.m.
Officials said one person was rescued from the water by a good Samaritan in the area, but two others remain missing.
No other details are known at this time.
