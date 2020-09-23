Crews work tirelessly to get Baldwin County Schools up and running after Sally

Baldwin County Schools, just like most of us, are still dealing with damage from Hurricane Sally.
Schools are closed until next Wednesday as crews work to get power up and running, while fixing flood and wind damage across all campuses.
School officials say Foley High School was one of the schools hit the hardest.
Crews have been working around the clock, replacing siding, ceilings, roofing, floors, power poles, and removing debris.
No students, teachers, or administration have been allowed on campuses due to safety reasons.
Baldwin County Schools are set to reopen next Wednesday, September 30.
This includes virtual school as well.
