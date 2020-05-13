Crews work to extinguish South Mobile County wildfire

Crews working around the clock to extinguish a wildfire that’s been burning for more than 24 hours in South Mobile County.
Alabama Forestry Commission, Fowl River, and Theodore Volunteer Fire Departments hoping to put out the fire sometime Wednesday, burning near Bellingrath and Deakle Road.
At last check we’re told the fire was at 60% containment, covering roughly 250 acres of land.
Officials tell us they are not sure how the fire was started, but humidity overnight helped them get a better handle on the blaze.
This is just one of many wildfires breaking out in our area.
Officials ask you to avoid burning anything now until conditions improve.
“Don’t do any outside burning there’s no point in it in this point, just going to interject that for people to be very careful with fire doing any clean up around their home yard debris and so forth just put that off until conditions are better for that," said Benji Elmore, with the Alabama Forestry Commission.
Crews are working to establish a fire break at the north end of the fire Wednesday, and hope to have it completely out by nightfall.
Officials say as of now, no injuries or major property damage have been reported.
