ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - In what some on social media are calling a crime of fashion, employees of a Baldwin County store say a man shoplifted laundry detergent and makeup in early July.
Surveillance pictures caught the man, wearing short-shorts, house slippers and a loose t-shirt as he entered and left the Dollar General on Hwy. 59 in Robertsdale.
Police are hoping someone can identify the man. He was also wearing a hat.
Employees of the Dollar General say the man stole less than $200 dollars worth of merchandise, but it's a crime nonetheless.
Anyone with information should contact the Robertsdale Police Department.
