MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban continues to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
In a statement released by Associate AD of Sports Medicine Jeff Allen, "Coach Saban was evaluated by our team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson today. Coach remains asymptomatic at this point and is doing fine. He is continuing to self-isolate and will remain in the SEC testing protocol while being evaluated daily."
Following Wednesday's announcement that Saban, along with Athletic Director Greg Byrne, both tested positive for coronavirus, each man confirmed the results.
“I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis. I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home," Saban said.
Byrne released the following statement following the original announcement.
“Today, I received notice that my COVID-19 test from this morning came back positive. Upon hearing the news, I immediately entered self-isolation and will remain at home and follow all guidelines. We’ve been diligent about mask wearing and social distancing from the start and want to continue to encourage you all to take the necessary precautions to help stop the spread of this virus for yourself and those around you.”
