UPDATE: In a tweet from Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, she states he is not suffering from any symptoms.
According to ESPN, Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19.
Saban, along with other University of Alabama officials, confirmed the report.
“Early this afternoon, we received notification that Coach Saban and Greg Byrne tested positive for COVID-19. Both immediately left the facility and went to their homes to self-isolate after receiving that information," said Dr. Jimmy Robinson and Jeff Allen. "At this point in time, the positive tests are limited to those two individuals. All individuals who are considered high risk contacts have been notified and will follow quarantine guidelines. We will follow the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol for testing asymptomatic positives.”
According to Saban, who is isolating at home, he does not have symptoms relative to COVID.
“I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis. I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home," Saban said.
Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, who also tested positive, released the following statement.
“Today, I received notice that my COVID-19 test from this morning came back positive. Upon hearing the news, I immediately entered self-isolation and will remain at home and follow all guidelines. We’ve been diligent about mask wearing and social distancing from the start and want to continue to encourage you all to take the necessary precautions to help stop the spread of this virus for yourself and those around you.”
