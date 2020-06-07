MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System said sanitary sewers overflowed during heavy rains from Tropical Storm Cristobal.
Sewage went into Three Mile Creek, Eslava Creek, and Dog River. MAWSS said it does not currently know how much sewage went into the waterways. Those details will be released once the rain and overflows have stopped.
Anyone who comes into contact with untreated sewage is advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.
