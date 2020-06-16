Some encouraging news from a Mobile County health care facility about COVID cases.
Crowne Health Care says for the first time since the outbreak began, the facility has no residents or employees on site who test positive for the virus.
During the outbreak, officials there say 22 residents and three employees died.
They say 69 residents and 59 employees tested positive.
Three residents remain hospitalized.
The Mobile County Health Department says 25 cases were added in the county during Tuesday's report.
Health department officials also talked about what impact the Memorial Day holiday weekend had on COVID cases in the Mobile area.
Dr. Rendi Murphree said, "We did not see a large spike in cases related to Memorial Day. Memorial Day, I believe was the 25th, and, for the two weeks after that date, we saw about the same number of cases week over week."
Health department officials say they are watching to see if secondary transmission will increase, perhaps people who were infected on Memorial Day and are now spreading it to others.
One additional death was reported Tuesday by the health department.
