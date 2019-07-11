Cruise ships in and out of Mobile and New Orleans are being impacted by Tropical Storm Barry.
Thursday morning, the Carnival Cruise Ship "Valor" docked in Mobile instead of New Orleans.
And that caused some big changes for people leaving and boarding the ship.
Buses started rolling into Mobile's cruise terminal shortly after noon, bringing passengers from New Orleans to travel on the Valor.
Tropical Storm Barry forced the Valor to dock in Mobile instead of New Orleans after returning from the western Caribbean, and passengers planning to leave out of New Orleans for the next cruise to Cozumel were taken by bus by Carnival to Mobile.
But some, like the Ayers family from Ocean Springs, Mississippi decided to drive to Mobile instead of New Orleans.
Chris Ayers said, "It's a little bit of an inconvenience, but we didn't want to take a three hour bus ride from New Orleans to Mobile, so we, like I said, we live about 45 minutes away. Just drove over this morning. This is all part of it just having fun. We're just going to enjoy ourselves."
Angie Ayers said, "We're just going to call it part of the trip, you know. Going to get here on the boat and enjoy our cruise one way or the other, hopefully."
Heather Barnes and friends from Brandon, Mississippi, drove to Mobile, too, concerned about the weather in New Orleans and here in Mobile.
Barnes said, "We literally left at like 5:30 this morning and came on over because we weren't sure what the situation would be like here when we got here, but they've been great. They told us where we could park. They've been wonderful."
Tonya Ham said, "Monday, if we're able to port in New Orleans, we're just going to get a vehicle and just come back here and get ours."
One reason for their cruise is for Tyler Mangum's senior trip.
When asked if he was disappointed about not going to New Orleans, Mangum said, "It wasn't disappointing. It was kind of an inconvenience. It was a little confusing, because there were a lot of people."
But Mangum said Carnival officials worked everything out.
Carnival plans for the Valor to dock back in New Orleans at the end of this cruise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.