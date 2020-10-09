BILOXI, MS. (WALA)- Biloxi was not in Hurricane Delta’s way, but the storm stirred up Mississippi Gulf Coast’s biggest annual event: Cruising the Coast.
The vintage car show brings in thousands of people and their hot rods from across the country. This year, almost 7,000 cars registered to participate. Hurricane Delta did not cancel the festivities but the number of cars participating Friday, was significantly lower.
One participant said,“We had a bunch of RV’s sitting back here and they started pulling out yesterday morning a few of them pulled out this morning. They went home to watch things.”
“A lot of people already left. We usually have a lot more people out here,“ said someone else.
And another said, “We’ve had some leave for fear that they might lose something in Louisiana or Texas. I hate they had to leave, but some of them have called and said I wish we would’ve stayed now.”
Conditions on Biloxi Beach were windy but no Hurricane Delta didn’t send any rain there.
