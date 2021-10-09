You never know what you'll see driving into Cruisin' the Coast.
This marks the 25th year for what they dub as "America's Largest Block Party" on Mississippi's Gulf Coast.
The event features all kinds of fancy rides -- everything from hot rods, to classic cars and trucks and everything in between. There's enough to keep collectors and spectators coming back for more.
Jeannene Crocker told FOX10 News on Saturday: "We have been coming to Cruisin' the Coast for probably 25 years. Oh, it's just fun. It's just exciting. We love all of the old cars. We always have several and it's just a great vacation."
Cruisin' the Coast wraps up Sunday. For more information, visit the event website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.