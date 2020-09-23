The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office and the Baldwin County Commission say the curfew has been lifted for unincorporated areas of Baldwin County a week after Hurricane Sally came ashore.
It is still recommended that travel be kept to necessity travel only due to the ongoing repair efforts by utility crews.
